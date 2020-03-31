Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home 1600 N. Causeway Blvd Metairie , LA 70001 (504)-835-2341 Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille "Julie" G. Argence passed away on March 28, 2020 at the age of 96. Julie was a native of Seattle, where she was valedictorian of St. Mary's School. She was a longtime resident of Jefferson Parish where she worked as a bookkeeper in the family business. She was a past treasurer of the AARP in Kenner and also held Bible studies at her home in River Ridge. She was endlessly kind and generous, and very much believed in prayer. Wife of the late Enas Argence; Mother of Wayne Argence (Karen), Carol Argence (Joe Englert), Debra Franatovich (Ernest), Katherine Cornish (Jermaine); Grandmother of Russell and Jenny Argence, Lydia Love, Luke Argence, Jeremy and Heather Ashinhurst, Amanda, Kayla, Mark, and Jonathan Cornish; Great-grandmother of Payton, Wyatt, and Reese Barrett. Preceded in death by her parents Agostino "Gus" and Philomena "Florence" Giuliani, and her brother Frank Giuliani. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Lucille's memory may be sent to either the , or The Little Sisters Of the Poor, 2100 S Western Ave, San Pedro, CA 90732. Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

