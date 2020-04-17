Lucille Gautreaux "Lucy" Altazan passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing in Baton Rouge, at the age of 91. She was born in St. Gabriel, a former resident of Port Allen and current resident of Plaquemine. Lucy was a homemaker to plenty, a caregiver to many and would often say, "I would rather DANCE than eat!" A private graveside service will be held at Chenal Cemetery in Jarreau due to health concerns. Lucy is survived by her two daughters, Wanda A. Van Norden of Port Allen and Lizette A. Hebert of Plaquemine; three sons, Darryl J. Altazan and wife Carolyn Major of Port Allen, Norman J. Altazan of Plaquemine, Glynn Altazan and wife Jacquelyn Harrison of Port Allen; daughter-in-law, Gwendolyn Landry of Plaquemine; sister-in-law, Marian Gautreaux of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, Michael Altazan, Shantelle Graves, Angie Schouest, Norah Altazan, Diane Bourgoyne, Brandi Altazan, Brett Altazan Jr., Cane Altazan, Levi Barbier, Joshua Harrison, Jessica Angel, Jamie Harrison, Hunter Hebert and Destiny Hebert; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and god-children; extended family, Ric, Ru, Jeralyn, Kristen, Gut, Lisa, Bobbie Lee, Jimmy, Linda, Tex, Marian and Felix. Lucy was preceded in death by her former spouse, Elward "Crack" Roman Altazan, Sr.; two sons, Elward "Braco" Altazan, Jr. and Brett M. Altazan; two grandchildren, Darren Altazan and Derek Altazan; two great-grandchildren, Phoenix Elise and Skyler Jordan; partner, Donald Ray; daughters-in-law, Diane McGee, Barbara Delapasse and Bernadette Hecker; son-in-law, Michael Van Norden; parents, Florian and Anisette Young Gautreaux; three sisters, Velma Gautreaux Babin, Velda Gautreaux, and Ouida Davis; three brothers, Hewitte J. Gautreaux, Sr., Shelton J. Gautreaux and Herman Gautreaux, Sr. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020.