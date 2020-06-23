Lucille Goff entered into eternal rest at her daughter's home in Zachary, Louisiana on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Rev. and Mrs. William and Everlean Drewey Alexander. Viewing will be held at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Zachary, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 8:00 am until 9:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, an invitation only funeral conducted by Rev. John Bowman, will be FB live streamed at 10:00 am via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page; interment at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Linda Chenevert, Gary Michael (Ida), Darryl Goff, Roxie Williams and Dr. Debra Johnson; sisters, Dora Alexander and Dr. Rosa Harris Williams; host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was a member of Union B.C. where she served as a deaconess under the leadership of her brother, the late Rev. Dr. Lenn Alexander.

