Lucille Grace Bonnecaze
Lucille Grace Bonnecaze, age 84, a native Bogalusa, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away with her son, Ronny and daughter, Robin at her bedside after a battle with Covid-19 on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Lucille had a special gift of making everyone feel loved unconditionally, a true angel on loan from Heaven has gone home and into the loving arms of the love of her life. She was beloved and will be missed by so many. She was retired from the state of Louisiana where she worked for the treasury department. She was an avid sports fan for her beloved LSU Tigers and loved cooking for her family. She was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Lucille is survived by her children, Stacy Ann Bonnecaze Rosenblum and husband, Steve Rosenblum, Robin Bonnecaze Crichton, Ronald Thomas Bonnecaze and wife, Dot Poole Bonnecaze, Thomas Bonnecaze, Jr., and William E. Bonnecaze and wife,Dawn Annette Bonnecaze; 10 grandchildren, Rosemary Hamilton Sweeney, Dianna Bonnecaze, Ricky Bonnecaze, Blake Bonnecaze, Rachel Ann Lalond, Robert Crichton, Brittany Bonnecaze Cruz, Brandi Bonnecaze, Randy Street, and Sandy Wilson; 17 great-grandchildren, Alexia, Alenia, Alecia, Nichole, Billy, Emma, Ethan, Mallory, Rick Ron, Taylor Grace, Kal Thomas, Wyatt, Kristian, Hixson, Sam, Sawyer, and Payton; and sister, Rebecca Cupit. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Francis Bonnecaze; son Daldridge G. Bonnecaze; and parents, Tommie Thompson and Grace A. Thompson. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 12:00 PM. Interment will immediately follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Blake Bonnecaze, Robert Crichton, Ricky Bonnecaze, Waldemar Cruz, Collin Wilson and Randy Street. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave condolences for the family at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
AUG
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
AUG
20
Interment
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
