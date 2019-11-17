Lucille Grace Burlingame Bryant, 83, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Lucille was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Charles Ray Smith. Burial will follow on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jared and Mark Andrews, Jerry Gill Jr., Kerry Gill, Kelvin and Elton Cockerham. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sean and Austin Todd, and Christian Bryant. She is survived by her husband, Willie Bryant; children and their spouses, Donna and Kenneth Whitten, Karen Farrell, Thomas and Sheila Cockerham; step-children and their spouses, Teresa and Matt Bercegeay, Debra Bryant, Wendy Bryant, and William III and Kim Bryant; her "non-biological" children, Dale and Bill Wilson; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Larecy Burlingame; and sister, Vera Cockerham. Lucille asked that her church family at Carroll Baptist Church and the staff of St. Joseph's Hospice be thanked for their care during this difficult time. But her true gratitude is for her loving husband, Willie for being her strength and support throughout their life together. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2019