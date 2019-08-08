Lucille was a retired Administrative Coordinator for the Department of Residential Housing at Louisiana State University. She was a native and resident of Baton Rouge and passed away August 2, 2019 at age 83 at Memorial Hermann Hospital, Houston, TX with her daughters by her side. She graduated from University High School and attended Louisiana State University where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She enjoyed shopping, being with family and gardening. Lucille is survived by two daughters, Dawn Roy Miller and husband Wendell, and Melissa Roy Shiramizu and husband David; two brothers, Carey J. Guglielmo, Sr., and wife Betsy, and Dudley A. Guglielmo, Jr.; grandchildren, Lauren and Jordan Miller, and Claire, Jonah and Lani Shiramizu. She is preceded in death by her parents Dudley A. Guglielmo, Sr. and Nellie Theriot Guglielmo. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Friday, August 9, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Avenue, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 1:30 pm with visitation one hour prior to Mass. A private interment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lucille's memory to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church "Traditions for Tomorrow Campaign", 445 Marquette Avenue, Baton Rouge, 70806.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019