Lucille Jackson

Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Kingdom Hall
4848 Hollywood St
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Lucille Jackson, a native of St Louis, Missouri and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Wednesday May 08, 2019 at the age of 75 at Nottingham Nursing Home. She is survived by her daughter, Keyong (Chigozie) Chaukwu, son, Michael (Maegan) Jackson, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, devoted friends, Beverly Parker, Cheryl Ball, and Ora Lee Jackson, and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be Sunday May 19, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Kingdom Hall, 4848 Hollywood Street, Baton Rouge, LA. Professional Service entrusted Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 19, 2019
