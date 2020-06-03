Lucille James Franklin, a resident of Prairieville, LA departed this life on May 30, 2020 at Sage Rehabilitation Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 86. Visiting at Hambricks Family Mortuary, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00. Interment in Prairieville Community Cemetery. Lucille leaves to cherish her precious memories her beloved children, Dorothy Ann (Levelt) Myles of Prairieville, La, Shirley Franklin of Prairieville, La, Mary (Leroy) Darville of Geismar, La, Alice Williams of Prairieville, La,; Sisters Herma Lee Davis, Lee Ester McWilliams, Katie Booker, Baton Rouge, La; Brothers Rayfield James, Sr., Prairieville, La, Jesse James Sr and Lionel James Sr, Baton Rouge, La. (12) grandchildren, Charlene Bell, Chedric "Chico" (Ciscely) Darville, Cheryl (Michael) London, Erica (Herschel) Arbuckle, Allen "Kendell" (Nasheka) Franklin Sr, Troy (Erica) Darville, Kedrick (Laquinta) Darville, Anisha "Kenita" (Jamie) Franklin, 17 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchild who all lovingly called her "Maw-Maw", one Godson Ernest Beauchamp (Monica) and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Lucille Franklin was preceded in death by her devoted husband Allen Franklin, parents, Wilbert James and Lucille Lawson James, Sisters Ethel Batiste, Margarette Spears, Corine Carron, Lillian Moss, Nancy Toussaint; Brother Johnny James; grandson Ernest Bennet Jr, great-granddaughter Kasha Tashawn Bell, mother-in-law Rozia Franklin, and father-in-law Dotson Franklin.

