Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Katherine Bruce. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Katherine Bruce, age 95, passed away on May 22, 2019. Lucille was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge and loved playing Friday night cards, dancing, parties, sewing, and working in her yard. Lucille served in the United States Army during WWII. Lucille was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church for 66 years, and also was a member of OLOM Lady's Altar Society and Catholic Daughters. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband William "Billy" Bruce; parents, James E. and Nellie Babin; brothers, JW Babin, Andrew Babin; sisters, Rita Smith, Ernie Krumm. Lucille is survived by her three children, Lillard Bruce (Sandra), Linda Falcon (Don), Ralph Bruce (Patti); grandchildren, Janell Falcon, Amy Crochet, Ricky Falcon, Ann Bercegeay, Shaun Bruce, Tyler Bruce; great-grandchildren, Hunter Crochet, Thomas Falcon, Gracie Bercegeay, Lanie Bercegeay, Madeline Falcon, Carson Bruce. Pallbearers honoring Lucille Bruce will be Lillard Bruce, Ralph Bruce, Ricky Falcon, Shaun Bruce, Tyler Bruce, Hunter Crochet, and Thomas Falcon. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Falcon, Phil Eckert, Ronnie Eckert, and Bruce Eckert. Gift-carriers will be Gracie Bercegeay, Lanie Bercegeay, and Madeline Falcon. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the family to the staff of Old Jefferson Community Care Center and Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge for the loving care given to mom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The and The . Officiating the Funeral Service will be Father Cleo Milano. Mom, your life was a blessing; your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure, your loving family. We Love You. A visitation will be held Saturday, June 1 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church from 11am-12pm with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12pm. 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Burial will follow Mass at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Lucille Katherine Bruce, age 95, passed away on May 22, 2019. Lucille was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge and loved playing Friday night cards, dancing, parties, sewing, and working in her yard. Lucille served in the United States Army during WWII. Lucille was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church for 66 years, and also was a member of OLOM Lady's Altar Society and Catholic Daughters. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband William "Billy" Bruce; parents, James E. and Nellie Babin; brothers, JW Babin, Andrew Babin; sisters, Rita Smith, Ernie Krumm. Lucille is survived by her three children, Lillard Bruce (Sandra), Linda Falcon (Don), Ralph Bruce (Patti); grandchildren, Janell Falcon, Amy Crochet, Ricky Falcon, Ann Bercegeay, Shaun Bruce, Tyler Bruce; great-grandchildren, Hunter Crochet, Thomas Falcon, Gracie Bercegeay, Lanie Bercegeay, Madeline Falcon, Carson Bruce. Pallbearers honoring Lucille Bruce will be Lillard Bruce, Ralph Bruce, Ricky Falcon, Shaun Bruce, Tyler Bruce, Hunter Crochet, and Thomas Falcon. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Falcon, Phil Eckert, Ronnie Eckert, and Bruce Eckert. Gift-carriers will be Gracie Bercegeay, Lanie Bercegeay, and Madeline Falcon. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the family to the staff of Old Jefferson Community Care Center and Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge for the loving care given to mom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The and The . Officiating the Funeral Service will be Father Cleo Milano. Mom, your life was a blessing; your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure, your loving family. We Love You. A visitation will be held Saturday, June 1 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church from 11am-12pm with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12pm. 445 Marquette Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Burial will follow Mass at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Greenoaks Funeral Home Baton Rouge , LA (225) 925-5331 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.