Lucille Kimble Reason, 96, a resident of Jackson, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was retired from East Louisiana State Hospital. An 11:00 am graveside service will be held at Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Lucille is survived by her children, Chyrel Walton, Madge Passman (Allen), Don Reason (Charlene), Pat Reason (Joyce), Brian Reason (Carolyn) and Randy Reason (Donna), sisters, Geraldine Lemoine and Joyce Eve Mayeux, and 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, HJ Reason, parents, 5 siblings, 1 grandchild, 1 great grandchild and 1 son in law. Pallbearers will be Michael Reason, Jude Reason, John Paul Reason, Sonny Reason, Austin Reason and Trent Reason. Due to the cemetery mandate, masks are required to attend services.

