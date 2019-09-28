Lucille Mae Williams Coleman, born August 19, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. A resident of Arlington, Texas since 2005. Wife of Lloyd Vincent Coleman nearly 50 years. Daughter of the late Clara Gipson and Roscoe Williams. Sister of the later Bernard Freeman. Daughter-in-law of the late Iley Coleman, Jr. and Hazel Rita James Coleman. Survived by four sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Lucille was a member of the Franciscan Community at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church Parish in Arlington, Texas and the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was an active member of the Kennedale, Texas Senior Citizen Center. She was employed as an executive secretary for many years. Lucille was a well rounded and active individual, a roller skater, a runner in the Crescent City Classic, an avid ready, well traveled, loved Broadway plays and enjoyed classical music, a movie theater goer and an entrepreneur. She enjoyed selling jewelry at the different festival events and in the shopping malls all over. Lucille also loved pets. She was caring, her last act of kindness was as a Meals On Wheels volunteer at the Claremont Senior Apartments in Arlington, Texas. A memorial mass will be October 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Arlington.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019