Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Mae Williams Coleman. View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church Arlington , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Mae Williams Coleman, born August 19, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. A resident of Arlington, Texas since 2005. Wife of Lloyd Vincent Coleman nearly 50 years. Daughter of the late Clara Gipson and Roscoe Williams. Sister of the later Bernard Freeman. Daughter-in-law of the late Iley Coleman, Jr. and Hazel Rita James Coleman. Survived by four sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Lucille was a member of the Franciscan Community at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church Parish in Arlington, Texas and the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was an active member of the Kennedale, Texas Senior Citizen Center. She was employed as an executive secretary for many years. Lucille was a well rounded and active individual, a roller skater, a runner in the Crescent City Classic, an avid ready, well traveled, loved Broadway plays and enjoyed classical music, a movie theater goer and an entrepreneur. She enjoyed selling jewelry at the different festival events and in the shopping malls all over. Lucille also loved pets. She was caring, her last act of kindness was as a Meals On Wheels volunteer at the Claremont Senior Apartments in Arlington, Texas. A memorial mass will be October 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Arlington. Lucille Mae Williams Coleman, born August 19, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. A resident of Arlington, Texas since 2005. Wife of Lloyd Vincent Coleman nearly 50 years. Daughter of the late Clara Gipson and Roscoe Williams. Sister of the later Bernard Freeman. Daughter-in-law of the late Iley Coleman, Jr. and Hazel Rita James Coleman. Survived by four sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Lucille was a member of the Franciscan Community at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church Parish in Arlington, Texas and the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was an active member of the Kennedale, Texas Senior Citizen Center. She was employed as an executive secretary for many years. Lucille was a well rounded and active individual, a roller skater, a runner in the Crescent City Classic, an avid ready, well traveled, loved Broadway plays and enjoyed classical music, a movie theater goer and an entrepreneur. She enjoyed selling jewelry at the different festival events and in the shopping malls all over. Lucille also loved pets. She was caring, her last act of kindness was as a Meals On Wheels volunteer at the Claremont Senior Apartments in Arlington, Texas. A memorial mass will be October 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Arlington. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close