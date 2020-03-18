Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille McCall Patrick Brown. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille McCall Patrick Brown, born November 11, 1927 in Evergreen, AL, was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. She passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. The youngest of 9 children of Daisy Belle and William McCall of Evergreen, AL, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and wonderful friend to many. Lucille had a smile for everyone she met, and her presence uplifted those around her. She graduated from Louisiana Tech in 1949 with a BS in Home Economics, went on to earn a BA and multiple post-graduate certifications, and taught in the EBR Parish School System for 32 years. She loved spending time with her family, dancing, spent many years in various dancing groups, and was a frequent volunteer with Cancer Services of Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by two husbands, William Patrick and Byron Brown, and her only son, Dr. Andrew Patrick. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sandra Patrick, grandchildren Brad Patrick and Erin Waite (Mark), and 2 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Saturday March 21 at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Her family would like to thank Tara Fresenius Dialysis Center and St. Joseph Hospice at The Carpenter House. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Services. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020

