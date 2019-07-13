Lucille Melissa Fisher Browning was born October 1, 1966 to Harold Pike Fisher and Dianne Lively Manship in Baton Rouge, LA. Melissa (Missy) was first and foremost a mother to her children, who were her heart and soul, Hannah Dianne Browning, Lauren Beverly Browning and her stepson Cody Thomas Andre. She was a grandmother to Wallace Young Easley IV. She will also be missed by her siblings, Michelle and Kirk Fisher. Missy strongly believed in Tinkerbell and Pixie Dust. She enjoyed watching NASCAR while cheering on Dale Jr. Dolphins and Destin, Florida were her favorite things. You could always find her in her red cowgirl boots. Missy's sister, brother and cousins will always remember a childhood filled with ""big highs and flying stops"", weekends spent looking for treasure under Maw Maw Fishers house, playing in their two story play house and picking up gum balls. When her brother Kirk was born, she loved playing with him instead of her dolls and grew to be famous in her family as his Florida Rescuer. Her children will always remember a mother who cooked big meals, decorated the house and yard for Christmas and Halloween, and always made sure they had the biggest birthday parties. She was someone anyone could always count on. Her friends remember her as a generous woman with a smile and laughter that filled any room she entered. She was embraced into Heaven by her Paw Paw and Maw Maw Fisher (Howard and Ruth Fisher) and her Paw Paw and Maw Maw Lively (F. Kirkland and Bertile Lively). Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway on Friday July 19, 2019 beginning at 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 13 to July 18, 2019