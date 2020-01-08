Lucille Modica Redd entered into eternal rest at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was a 91 year old native of Jackson, Louisiana; resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and a retired Educator. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5-7 pm; visitation resumes at New Gideon B.C. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. Brandon Collins; entombment at Southern Memorial Mausoleum. Survivors include her children, Sandra W. Roberson, Ray Anthony Worthy(Sharon) and Charnette Redd; sister, Pearly M. Taylor Modica; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; God-children, Pearlie Johnson and Derek Miller.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020