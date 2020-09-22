Lucille Ellis Uffman passed away on September 20, 2020, after a fiercely fought, nine month battle against glioblastoma, the monster of all brain cancers. She was born in 1936 to Harry and Rose Ellis in Baton Rouge, LA. At the age of 11, this petite, dark haired Southern Belle, met Glen Uffman, a flirtatious, blond haired, 13 year old boy from St. Louis, MO. Upon their first meeting, he was so taken with her, that he declared then and there that he would marry her. She told him he would be the last person she would ever marry. Lucille graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1953. She attended LSU where she was active in Phi Mu sorority. In 1957, exactly one week after receiving her B.S. in Home Economics, she married Glen Uffman and became a United States Air Force wife. After leaving Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, the couple lived in Baton Rouge where they raised their three daughters, Karen, Stacey and Kelli. Lucille was always the loudest cheerleader and biggest advocate for each of their daughters. She had quite an entrepreneurial spirit. In 1981, Lagniappe Frame Shoppe was launched from her sewing room as a means for framing and selling Stacey's artwork. Lagniappe took on a life of its own, as Lucille and Stacey moved from the sewing room into the commercial framing and art sales. Lucille retired at age 81 and today, with Stacey at the helm, Lagniappe celebrates 39 years in business. Throughout her life Lucille loved deeply, believing in faith, family and LSU football. She loved talking football with her five grandsons and one granddaughter, to whom all she was known as Nonnie. She never left or turned off the game early. She remained faithful, no matter the outcome – a great life lesson for all. When encountered by challenges, big or small, Lucille always stated to put it in God's hands and He will take care of it. Lucille never met a stranger or missed her Thursday morning hair appointments. She spoke daily with her big brother, Albert. Even during these last months in the same residential care facility, while she didn't always speak, the siblings daily spent time together. Lucille and Glen shared a great love story. Whether they were eating baked beans from a can waiting on a military paycheck, fishing on the Tickfaw, dancing the night away on cruise ships, debating the perfect shade of paint for the kitchen, taking road trips or flying across the world, Lucille was overjoyed to be by the side of the last man she would ever marry. In June, they renewed their wedding vows at Fidelis House. "… a man's greatest treasure is his wife – she is a gift from the Lord." Prov 18:22. Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, Harry Ellis and Rose Maggio Ellis. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Glen N. Uffman, their daughters and sons-in-law, Karen Uffman Bacon (Norman), Stacey Uffman Blanchard (Greg) and Kelli Uffman Landrum (Mike); grandchildren Trey Bacon (Courtney) of Destin, FL, Garrett Bacon of New Orleans, LA, Ashleigh Blanchard of Henderson, NV, Reid Blanchard of Cedar Park, TX, Chandler Landrum and Parker Landrum; her brother Albert J. Ellis; her rambunctious pup, Megan; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family expresses heartfelt gratitude for the love and care provided by the staff of Fidelis House, Hospice of Baton Rouge and The Butterfly Wing. Visitation will be held at Resthaven, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 on September 26, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:30 PM. Religious services led by Pastor David Buss will begin at 3:30 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glioblastoma Foundation at https://glioblastomafoundation.org
, Trinity Lutheran Church, 15160 S. Harrell's Ferry Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70816, or Hospice of Baton Rouge (https://hospicebr.org/giving
).