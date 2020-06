Lucille Whitley, known to her host of nieces and nephews as "Poky" or "Sue", was born November 9, 1950 in Zachary, LA. On June 16, 2020, she went on to be with the Lord. Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will start at 11 a.m. at the Bethany North Church and conducted by Rev. Andrew Allen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store