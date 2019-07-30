Lucille Woods Casey entered into eternal rest on July 23, 2019 at the age of 77. Survived by her husband, Willie Casey, Jr.; daughters, Latanger Woodridge, Nekita Woods and Cynthia Edwards; son, Bryan Woods; 3 sisters and a sister-in-law. Visitation Thursday, August 1, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Friday, August 2, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Pastor Randall Ellis, officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019