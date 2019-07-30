Lucille Woods Casey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Woods Casey.
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lucille Woods Casey entered into eternal rest on July 23, 2019 at the age of 77. Survived by her husband, Willie Casey, Jr.; daughters, Latanger Woodridge, Nekita Woods and Cynthia Edwards; son, Bryan Woods; 3 sisters and a sister-in-law. Visitation Thursday, August 1, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Friday, August 2, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Pastor Randall Ellis, officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.