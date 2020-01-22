Lucinda B. Webb

Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sherobee B.C.
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Sherobee B.C.
Obituary
Lucinda B. Webb entered into eternal rest at AMG-Zachary on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was a 93 year old native of Laurel Hill, LA. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5-7pm; visitation resumes at Sherobee B.C. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Glasper Cobb; interment at Beech Grove Cemetery, Cornor, LA. Survivors included her children, Eugene and Leon C. Bibbins, New Orleans, LA; Wade Bibbins, Port Allen, LA: Dora B.Vessel, Carrie, Eli, Edith and Andrew Webb all of Wakefield; Nolan Webb of Weynoake, LA; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her parents; three children; and five siblings.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020
