Lucinda B. Webb entered into eternal rest at AMG-Zachary on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was a 93 year old native of Laurel Hill, LA. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5-7pm; visitation resumes at Sherobee B.C. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Glasper Cobb; interment at Beech Grove Cemetery, Cornor, LA. Survivors included her children, Eugene and Leon C. Bibbins, New Orleans, LA; Wade Bibbins, Port Allen, LA: Dora B.Vessel, Carrie, Eli, Edith and Andrew Webb all of Wakefield; Nolan Webb of Weynoake, LA; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her parents; three children; and five siblings.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020