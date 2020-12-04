1/2
Lucinda J. Mazone
Lucinda J. Mazone, a native of Port Allen, LA, and a resident of Detroit, Michigan, made her transition on Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home in Baton Rouge, LA, at the age of 80. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, William Mazone Jr; eight children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Home in Port Allen, LA, at 12:00pm and Funeral Services at 1:00 pm. Interment Our Lady of Knight Cemetery Port Allen, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen
1160 Louisiana Ave
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-778-1612
