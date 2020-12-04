Lucinda J. Mazone, a native of Port Allen, LA, and a resident of Detroit, Michigan, made her transition on Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home in Baton Rouge, LA, at the age of 80. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, William Mazone Jr; eight children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Home in Port Allen, LA, at 12:00pm and Funeral Services at 1:00 pm. Interment Our Lady of Knight Cemetery Port Allen, LA.

