Lucius Joseph Forsyth Jr., a native of Paulina and resident of Gonzales, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the age of 94. Jr. is survived by his daughters, Christine Forsyth Moran, Becky Forsyth LeBlanc (Vernon "VJ" LeBlanc); sons, Ronald Forsyth (Donna Forsyth) and Mark Forsyth, Sr. (Vickie Forsyth); sister, Noelie Hymel and Brother Louis Forsyth; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren to be expected in January. Jr. is preceded in death by his loving wife, Rita Bourgeois Forsyth; parents, Lucius J. Forsyth, Sr. and Noelie Forsyth; grandchildren, Julie Forsyth and Megan LeBlanc. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Jr. enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and was an avid LSU sports fan. He also enjoyed gardening, playing cards, dancing, and casino hopping. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant at 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Entombment will follow at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Mausoleum. Kyle Moran, Coy Moran, Mark Forsyth, Jr., Jonathan Forsyth, Todd Hudson, Darrell Langlois will serve as pallbearers. Joshua Moran, Ryan Moran, Benjamin Moran, Phillip Moran, Mason Moran, Colby Forsyth, Jason Hebert, Brock Forsyth, Brady Moran, Landon Hebert, Cannon Moran, Drake Hebert, Jacob Antee, VJ LeBlanc will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family would like to give a special thank you to Bridge Way Hospice staff, especially Mckenzie, Jamie, and Ms. Felicia. The family would also like to thank Dr. Aguillard and staff for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lucius' honor to (PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516). To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019
