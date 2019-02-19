Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucreasy "Creasy Mo" Moore. View Sign

Lucreasy Moore was born October 25,1956 & she departed her life on Feb. 9, 2019 at 230pm. Lucreasy leaves to cherish her memory 1 son Kevin Johnson; 3 daughters Brandy, Latasha & Lolita Moore; 1 Godchild SheyQuon Rucker; 1 brother John (Annie) Jackson; 2 sisters Linda Fay Dorsey & Sally Fleming; 7 grandkids; 2 dogs; a host of nieces nephews cousins & friends. Special friend Will Woods. Preceded in her death Bates Fleming Ross Moore Geneva Moore Myrtle Allen Alease Moore & Myrtle Moore. Services will be Feb.23 @ 1pm at Marshall Funeral Home in Bude, MS. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019

