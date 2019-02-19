Lucreasy Moore was born October 25,1956 & she departed her life on Feb. 9, 2019 at 230pm. Lucreasy leaves to cherish her memory 1 son Kevin Johnson; 3 daughters Brandy, Latasha & Lolita Moore; 1 Godchild SheyQuon Rucker; 1 brother John (Annie) Jackson; 2 sisters Linda Fay Dorsey & Sally Fleming; 7 grandkids; 2 dogs; a host of nieces nephews cousins & friends. Special friend Will Woods. Preceded in her death Bates Fleming Ross Moore Geneva Moore Myrtle Allen Alease Moore & Myrtle Moore. Services will be Feb.23 @ 1pm at Marshall Funeral Home in Bude, MS.
|
Marshall Funeral Home
Hwy 184
Bude, MS 39630
(601) 384-2732
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019