Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lucy Belle Milano Sotile, 91 years old, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, surrounded by her loving family, was called home by her Heavenly Father on April 12. Born in Donaldsonville, LA on May 13, 1927, Lucy Belle was a life-long parishioner of Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church where she was a member of RENEW Small Faith prayer group. She was also a charter member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Chapter 2331. Lucy Belle was a voracious reader, wonderful cook of Italian cuisine, loved fresh flowers, and cherished time spent with her family and friends. One of her greatest pleasures was making things with her hands. Her children enjoyed the many wreaths she made from rose petals and all the crocheted ornaments and angels made as Christmas decorations. Survivors include her sons; Glenn (Gene), Wayne (Mary), Steven (Christine) and daughters; Toni (Peter Ewen), Maria (Michael Jimenez), 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother, Mike Milano (Olga); sisters, Jackie (Irby Robert); and Beverly (Arnold LeBlanc). Lucy Belle was preceded in death by her husband, Michael "Mitch" Sotile; her parents, Mike Milano, Sr. and Lucy Belle Messina Milano; and a sister, Mary "Teeda" Civello. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Ascension of our Lord Catholic Church in Donaldsonville, LA beginning at 10:30 AM followed by Christian Mass at 1:00 PM. The family of Lucy Belle would like to express a special thank-you and heartfelt appreciation to her weekly visitors, Charlene and Rose, for their loving care and continuous prayers for the past several years. Lucy Belle Milano Sotile, 91 years old, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, surrounded by her loving family, was called home by her Heavenly Father on April 12. Born in Donaldsonville, LA on May 13, 1927, Lucy Belle was a life-long parishioner of Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church where she was a member of RENEW Small Faith prayer group. She was also a charter member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Chapter 2331. Lucy Belle was a voracious reader, wonderful cook of Italian cuisine, loved fresh flowers, and cherished time spent with her family and friends. One of her greatest pleasures was making things with her hands. Her children enjoyed the many wreaths she made from rose petals and all the crocheted ornaments and angels made as Christmas decorations. Survivors include her sons; Glenn (Gene), Wayne (Mary), Steven (Christine) and daughters; Toni (Peter Ewen), Maria (Michael Jimenez), 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother, Mike Milano (Olga); sisters, Jackie (Irby Robert); and Beverly (Arnold LeBlanc). Lucy Belle was preceded in death by her husband, Michael "Mitch" Sotile; her parents, Mike Milano, Sr. and Lucy Belle Messina Milano; and a sister, Mary "Teeda" Civello. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Ascension of our Lord Catholic Church in Donaldsonville, LA beginning at 10:30 AM followed by Christian Mass at 1:00 PM. The family of Lucy Belle would like to express a special thank-you and heartfelt appreciation to her weekly visitors, Charlene and Rose, for their loving care and continuous prayers for the past several years. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Ourso Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close