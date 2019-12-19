Lucy Eliska Boyd affectionately known as Mama Lucy passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 at 94 years old. Mama Lucy was born to Joseph and Laura (Etienne) Boyd in New Roads, LA. She is survived by her children: Shirley "Marie" Leonard, Wilson Leonard, Mary Ann Russell, Gary Moore, John Paul Moore, Stephen Moore and Penny Rose Young, 28 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by 3 daughters: Veronica Williams, Jacqueline Higginbotham and Carol Frances Blakes, her parents and all of her siblings. Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church in New Roads, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019