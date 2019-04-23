The Advocate Obituaries
|
1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucy Houston was born June 19, 1932 in Leesville, LA., passed away April 20, 2019. Lucy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was member of South Baton Church of Christ. Lucy is survived by her daughters, Kay and Brian Brown of Cushing, OK. and Amy Houston and fiancé Chris Bamber of Denham Springs, La.; grandchildren, Shelly Ricci and husband Chris, Bradley Smith, Stephen Smith, Jesse Smith, Mandy Miller and Kaylee Miller; great grandchildren, Bella Ricci. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ben Houston; brothers, Leo Carruth and Louis Carruth. Visiting hours will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Friday, April 26, 2019 from 8:30 am until service at 10:30 am with pastors Kin Ellis and Clayton Hartline officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019
