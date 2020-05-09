Lucy Mae Charlet
Lucy Mae Charlet, a native of Pierre Part and resident of Brusly St. Martin, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Lucy was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She enjoyed dancing, casino trips with friends, exercising and cooking but most of all she had a passion for spending time with her family and socializing. She leaves behind to honor her memory, three children, Gerald Charlet Jr. (Susan), Roxanne Dizor (John) and Shelia Landry (Bob); ten grandchildren, Brent Charlet (Mandi), Katie Everitt (Jake), Amanda Trosclair (Joey), Beth Dugas, Taylor Dizor, Connor Dizor, Anne-Marie Dizor, Brooke Landry (Ashley), Caleb Landry and Ty Landry; seven great grandchildren and three brothers, Lloyd, Leonard and Hubert Aucoin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Charlet Sr.; one daughter, Patricia Charlet; parents, Dalbert and Lillian Aucoin; six siblings and companion Morris Daigle. The family would like to thank everyone who assisted in taking care of Lucy throughout her time in need especially Juanita Prejean for not only taking care of mom but for being a supporter and caretaker to our entire family. Due to current circumstances the services for Lucy will be private.

Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 12, 2020.
