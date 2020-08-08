Lucy Reid Rausch passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020 in Covington, Louisiana at the age of 95. Lucy was born on November 20, 1924 in Amite, Louisiana to Shelby Seymour Reid and Lucy Folkes Reid. She was preceded in passing by her husband, former Louisiana state representative Erwin James Rausch, her daughter Lucy ""LuLu"" Rausch Parker, her parents, her brothers Shelby S. Reid Jr. and Davis F. Reid, and nephews Shelby S. Reid, III and Davis F. Reid, Jr. She is survived by her son John Reid Rausch (Constance), granddaughter Caroline Folkes Rausch, son-in-law Joseph E. Parker and nephews Larry, Jimmy, Mike and Chuck Reid. Lucy was a devout member of Christ Episcopal Church in Covington and Emanuel Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. After growing up in Amite, Louisiana and graduating from Amite High School and attending Southeast Louisiana University and Louisiana State University, Lucy began her forty-five year career of service to the State of Louisiana. After working in the office of the St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court, Lucy was the first woman elected Clerk of Court of St. Tammany Parish, where she served for twenty years. As Clerk of Court, she oversaw the evolution of the Clerk's office and functionality from manual to electronic communication and record keeping. Her tenure is remarkable for its professionalism, respect for constituents, impeccable performance and her down-to-earth friendly smile and manner. In 1995, Lucy retired so she could dedicate time to her infant granddaughter, Caroline. She remained a lifelong democrat. After Lucy's home in Covington was damaged in Hurricane Katrina, she moved to a retirement community in Houston to be near her daughter, LuLu. She relocated to Covington shortly before her passing. Lucy's favorite mission and accomplishment was the nurturing of LuLu and John into the wonderful people they became and to have a similar role in Caroline's life. She is remembered for her love of her family, her compassion and benevolence, her intelligent wit and her steadfast reliability. Memorial services will be at a future date. E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online guestbook at www.ejfieldingfh.com.