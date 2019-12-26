Evangelist Lucy Sharper Johnson: A strong woman of God, entered into eternal rest on December 15, 2019 at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center at the age of 75. She was born to the union of Henry Sharper, Jr. and Louise Norflin Sharper on September 6, 1944 in Bains, La. Evangelist Johnson is survived by her husband Charles Johnson; Children: Bishop Cornelius (Kimberly) Sharper, Ricky Sharper, Barbara (Leindal) Brumfield, Torricia (Terry) Johnson, and Earleen Johnson; 12 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren; 2 Brothers, Joseph (Glenda) Sharper and Abraham (Gail) Sharper. One sister-in-law Albertha Sharper. Visitation Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. until religious services at 10 a.m., Antioch Full Gospel Baptist Church, 6538 Mickens Road, B. R., La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019