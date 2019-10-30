|
Lucy Sylvest Russell, age 77, a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA and native of Columbia, MS, passed away on October 26th surrounded by family and friends. She and her husband founded Lucy's Telephone answering service in the 70's. Lucy is survived by her 3 sons, John M. Broome and wife Kim, Steve Broome, and John W. Russell and wife Maria; her grandchildren, Zachary, Hayleigh, Hannah and Ava; her great-grandchild, Luca; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon B. Sylvest and Bertie W. Sylvest; her husband, William E. "Bill" Russell; her daughter, Melissa L. "Missy" Russell; her brothers, Vernon Sylvest, Jr. "Jr," James M. Sylvest "Mike," Billy Tom Sylvest; and her sister, Effie Doris Broom. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9 am until services at 11 am. Entombment will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Cardinal Hospice, Dr. Joe Cefalu, caregivers, Sonja, Candace, Claudette, and Wanda; and longtime family friend and other son, Tommy Mcgrew for all the love, compassion, and friendship.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019