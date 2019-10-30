The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Sylvest Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy Sylvest Russell Obituary
Lucy Sylvest Russell, age 77, a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA and native of Columbia, MS, passed away on October 26th surrounded by family and friends. She and her husband founded Lucy's Telephone answering service in the 70's. Lucy is survived by her 3 sons, John M. Broome and wife Kim, Steve Broome, and John W. Russell and wife Maria; her grandchildren, Zachary, Hayleigh, Hannah and Ava; her great-grandchild, Luca; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon B. Sylvest and Bertie W. Sylvest; her husband, William E. "Bill" Russell; her daughter, Melissa L. "Missy" Russell; her brothers, Vernon Sylvest, Jr. "Jr," James M. Sylvest "Mike," Billy Tom Sylvest; and her sister, Effie Doris Broom. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9 am until services at 11 am. Entombment will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Cardinal Hospice, Dr. Joe Cefalu, caregivers, Sonja, Candace, Claudette, and Wanda; and longtime family friend and other son, Tommy Mcgrew for all the love, compassion, and friendship.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now