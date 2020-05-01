Ludia "Bea" Manogin Thomas died on Monday, April 27, 2020 at home. She was 76 years old and a resident of Baton Rouge. Ludia was retired from the United States Postal Service with 34 years of service. She leaves to celebrate her legacy her children, Frederick Link and wife Desireé Honoré Thomas, Carol Thomas, Nicole and husband Beau Pines, Dawn Thomas, and Delvan Thomas, and her former husband, Hosea Thomas. Her legacy also will be shared by her grandchildren, Katryna Thomas, Tyrin Perkins, Travis Thomas, Princeton Pines, Jonathan Trim, Devin Trim, Ethan Trim, and one great-grandchild, Kayden Johnson. She is also survived by siblings, Esther Manogin, Charles Manogin, Martha Manogin, Sue Manogin White and her husband Joe, and Nelsene Peters and her husband Ferman. She is survived by one sister in law, Louise Manogin and an extended family of the Thomases, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends. Ludia is preceded in death by her parents, Simmie Sr. and Myrtle Thames Manogin, and six siblings, Nathaniel, Mildred, James, Wardell, Simmie Jr., and James Earl. Ludia was a member of Victory International Ministries. She will be remembered for her fierce love of God, family, and friends. She lived to bring all into the saving grace and knowledge of Christ. A private celebration of Ludia's life will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Interment at Heavenly Gates Mausoleum in Baton Rouge, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Services. A guest book is available for all to sign on www.hallsinc.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 1 to May 5, 2020.