Ludia Manogin "Bea" Thomas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ludia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ludia "Bea" Manogin Thomas died on Monday, April 27, 2020 at home. She was 76 years old and a resident of Baton Rouge. Ludia was retired from the United States Postal Service with 34 years of service. She leaves to celebrate her legacy her children, Frederick Link and wife Desireé Honoré Thomas, Carol Thomas, Nicole and husband Beau Pines, Dawn Thomas, and Delvan Thomas, and her former husband, Hosea Thomas. Her legacy also will be shared by her grandchildren, Katryna Thomas, Tyrin Perkins, Travis Thomas, Princeton Pines, Jonathan Trim, Devin Trim, Ethan Trim, and one great-grandchild, Kayden Johnson. She is also survived by siblings, Esther Manogin, Charles Manogin, Martha Manogin, Sue Manogin White and her husband Joe, and Nelsene Peters and her husband Ferman. She is survived by one sister in law, Louise Manogin and an extended family of the Thomases, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends. Ludia is preceded in death by her parents, Simmie Sr. and Myrtle Thames Manogin, and six siblings, Nathaniel, Mildred, James, Wardell, Simmie Jr., and James Earl. Ludia was a member of Victory International Ministries. She will be remembered for her fierce love of God, family, and friends. She lived to bring all into the saving grace and knowledge of Christ. A private celebration of Ludia's life will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Interment at Heavenly Gates Mausoleum in Baton Rouge, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Services. A guest book is available for all to sign on www.hallsinc.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 1 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donald Shelmire
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved