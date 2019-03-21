Lue Bertha Selders

Lue Bertha Selders departed this life on Sunday, March 10, 2016, at The Heritage House, Baton Rouge LA. She was a native of Clinton, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. Herman Blanchard. Arrangements by Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street, Scotlandville, LA (225) 774-0390.
Funeral Home
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Funeral Home Details
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
