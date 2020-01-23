Lue "Vicie" Coleman George, a native of Clinton, LA, passed away peacefully in Decatur, GA on January 12, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. She was 110 years old. She was born November 24, 1909 in East Feliciana Parish. She married Grover George in February 1925. They had seven children: Frances, Dorothy, Celeste, Isaac, Grover Jr., Ellis, and Ruby. Vicie was a life-long servant of God. She joined the Beech Grove Baptist Church in 1936. She is survived by her daughter, Ruby (Joseph) Lewis of Decatur, GA; daughters-in- law; Irene, Joanne, and Charlene George all of Chicago, IL; 21 grandchildren; 54 great grandchildren; 44 great-great grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. Vicie was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her siblings; three daughters: Frances Robins, Dorothy Lewis, and Celeste Butler; three sons: Isaac George, Grover George, Jr. and Ellis George Sr. Visitation will be held at Richardson Funeral Home 11816 Jackson Street Clinton, LA on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Beech Grove Baptist Church 8659 Hwy 961 Clinton, LA, with viewing from 10 AM until the beginning of services at 11 AM. Interment will be at the George Family Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020