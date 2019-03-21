Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luella Galmon Wright. View Sign

Luella Galmon Wright, 86, a resident of Greensburg, she departed this life Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her home. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg from 4 pm to 8 pm Friday, March 22. Religious service at Mount Everett AME Church, 4289 Hwy. 37, Greensburg at 12 noon Saturday. Conducted by Pastor Lloyd E. Guy. Interment in the church cemetery. Survived by four daughters, Sally Robertson (Richard), Linda Faye Wright (Larry), Debra Robertson and Catheline Wright all of Greensburg; two sons, Curtis Wright, Baton Rouge and Shelby Wright (Mary), Greensburg; a sister, Ida G. Jackson of Hammond; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Clyde E. Wright. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg.

7803 Florida Blvd

Denham Springs , LA 70726

