Luke Matthews was born Aug 9, 1942 to the parentage of Clem and Ethel Matthews. He departed this earth on April 11, 2020 at home. Luke was the owner and operator of T&M Muffler, and resident of Baker. He was a member of Matadors Social and Civic Club, as well as a lifetime member of Capital City Lodge No. 244. Luke was united in matrimony to Mary Taplin on December 25,1965. To this union, 2 children Myron, Sr. (Yvette); Vilette. 3 Grandchildren; 4 Godchildren; 3 foster children; 1 brother; 1 sister. Preceded in death by his wife, parents, 4 sisters, 3 brothers. Private burial service. Viewing at Winnfield Funeral Home on April 16, 2020 from 3-5 pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020