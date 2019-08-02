Lula "Cookie" Meadows, a native of Elizabeth City, NC and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away at The Carpenter House on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the age of 76. She retired from Bank One and after retirement began working at Amite Baptist Church. Cookie loved her pets, making jewelry, cooking, preparing Christmas boxes for Samaritans Purse and preparing her Sunday School lesson. She is survived by her sons, David Meadows and girlfriend Patricia Jarreau, and Eric Meadows and wife Ellen; brother, George Ellis and wife Vera; and brother-in-law, Gerald Nicholson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carter O. Meadows; parents, George and Birmah Ellis; and sisters, Clara Mae Nelms, Janie Nicholson, and Bobbie Nicholson. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Park. Please leave condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2019