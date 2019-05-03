Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lula Dimple Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lula Dimple Johnson, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 25, 2019 in Georgetown, Texas. Lula was born on August 27, 1922 in Haynesville, Louisiana to Charlie Jones and Stella Gertrude (Bridwell) Austin. She was the youngest of six children. Lula, who generally went by Dimple, grew up in Homer, LA. She attended Homer High School and graduated from Lula Dimple Johnson, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 25, 2019 in Georgetown, Texas. Lula was born on August 27, 1922 in Haynesville, Louisiana to Charlie Jones and Stella Gertrude (Bridwell) Austin. She was the youngest of six children. Lula, who generally went by Dimple, grew up in Homer, LA. She attended Homer High School and graduated from Louisiana State University in 1947. She met her husband, Roy Baxter Johnson while at LSU and they married on June 1, 1947. Together they shared 61 years of marriage until Roy's death in 2008. She worked for the Louisiana Teachers' Retirement System until retiring in 1986. In 2009, Dimple moved to Georgetown, Texas to be closer to her children. She was a former member of First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, where she worked for many years with the toddler class. Dimple was a kind and loving person with a gentle spirit. She was an avid reader and loved mysteries. Dimple devoted her life to caring for her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, George Austin, Georgia Austin, Dovie Laverne Austin, William Fulton Austin, and Charlie Claude Austin, and her son-in-law John Whiteknact. Dimple is survived by her two daughters and a son-in-law, Deborah and Perry Been and Jan Johnson Whiteknact of Georgetown, TX; three granddaughters and sons-in-law, Jill and Ray Lewis of Georgetown, Elizabeth and Adam Hurley of Fort Worth, and Kelly and Reece Carpenter of Grand Junction, Colorado; a step-granddaughter and spouse, Angela and Bill Fitzgerald of Liberty Hill, TX; a step-grandson and spouse, Ryan and Laura Been of Liberty Hill; eleven great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends. A memorial service was held at The Wesleyan Assisted Living at Estrella on April 30th at 3:00 pm, with Chaplain Mary Elizabeth Powell officiating. Interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wesleyan Homes' Benevolent Fund in Georgetown, TX, First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge Benevolent Fund or the . Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites LSU Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

