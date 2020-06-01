Lula Donaldson Powell
1921 - 2020
Lula Donaldson Powell, 99, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Nottingham Regional Nursing Home. She was born on January 20, 1921. She enjoyed good food, her family and friends. She was a faithful Usher at the Shiloh Baptist Church for many years. One of her favorite sayings was "So far so good." She will be missed. She leaves to cherish her memories her brother, Vernon Donaldson, Sr.; sister-in-law, Myrtle Donaldson of San Francisco and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Berlin C. Powell and her son, Charles Ray Powell. Graveside services for immediate family and close friends will be at Hope Cemetery on Plank Road on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:00 am. Rev. Fred Jeff Smith of Shiloh Baptist Church officiating. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
