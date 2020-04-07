Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lula Freeman. View Sign Service Information M J R Friendly Service Funeral Home Inc 7803 Florida Blvd Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-665-8002 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Mt. Beulah Christian Church Frogmore , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

I am the resurrection, and the life; said the Lord. He that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: and whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. John 11:25-26. On April 3, 2020, God reach down in one of His many gardens and pick a Beautiful flower. Lula Freeman passed away at the age of 90 peaceful at Our Lady of The Lake Regional Medical Center. She accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. She was a Faithful member of the St. James Baptist Church Frogmore, La. under the leadership of Pastor L.B. Oliver. After moving to Baton Rouge, La. with her daughter, she fellowshipped at The Greater Risen Sun Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Randall Ellison. Visiting at M J R Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Tuesday April 7, 2020, 3:30 - 4:30 pm family only. Visiting Wednesday April 8, 2020, 12-1 pm at Mt. Beulah Christian Church in Frogmore, La. Graveside service following at 1 pm, conducted by Elder James Devine. Lula loved her Family, but above all she loved the Lord. A very Unique person with a soft voice and a Beautiful smile. Lula loved to work on her Biblical word search, working in her garden and sewing. Lula was one of God's own special creations who lived a life full of love. She leaves to cherish her Memory eight children Harvey (Anniet) Freeman, Sr., Baton Rouge, La. Doristine (William) Patrick, Baltimore, Md. Velma (Larry) Anderson, Mansfield, Oh. Diane Forkner, Baton Rouge, La. Deridra Freeman, Monroe, La. Calvin (Kasey) Freeman Benton, La. Sharon (Willie) Harrell, Garland, TX. and David (Joyce) Freeman, Baton Rouge, La and a grandson whom she helped raise, Christopher (Sharicka) Freeman, Houston, TX. 1 daughter-in-law Francis Freeman, Ferriday, La. Thirty-one grandchildren, forty-four great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, husband Calvin C. Freeman, Sr., a son James Freeman, a son-in-law John Forkner, and a great-great grandchild. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020

