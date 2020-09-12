Lura Hope Rutledge Stroud passed on peacefully on September 11, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1924 in the Bunkie, Louisiana area. The daughter of Dr. Curtis E. Rutledge and Prudence Hewitt, Hope was raised in Cheneyville and Bunkie, Louisiana. She graduated from Bunkie High School in 1932 and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Southwestern Louisiana College in Lafayette. Hope was on the debate team at college and she was also a cheerleader. Hope moved to New Orleans after college and went to work for Shell Oil Company. She lived uptown on State Street and was introduced to her future husband, William Douglas Stroud. Bill asked Hope to marry him and she said yes. On April 21, 1951 Hope and Bill were married in Bunkie. Hope and Bill enjoyed square dancing together and playing golf. Hope won many golf trophies from tournaments held at City Park in New Orleans. Hope is survived by her three children: Lynda Hope Stroud Kerley, William Douglas (Susie) Stroud, Jr., and Nancy Rutledge Stroud (Mark) Rybarczyk and her lovely grandchildren Lacey (Evan), Jodi, Robby, Barrett, and Bennett. Hope took pride in taking her children to North Carolina every summer for vacation. Every year she and Bill took the children to Bunkie to spend part of Christmas with her parents. Hope was the driving force that helped all of her children study hard in high school and then college. She took her children to piano lessons and encouraged them in sports. Hope also enjoyed her time with her four dogs: Happy, Buddy, Freddie Mac, and Pepper. Hope and Bill were members of Lake Vista United Methodist Church in New Orleans.There will be a private family graveside service to celebrate her life.

