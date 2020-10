Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lurilene's life story with friends and family

Share Lurilene's life story with friends and family

Lurilene C. (Knute) Washington (April 16, 1944 - October 19, 2020) service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at New Providence B.C., 5235 Church St., Zachary, LA 70791. Viewing 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store