Luthus King Smith "Smitty" "Kenny", a resident of Zachary, LA passed away at his residence on June 7, 2019 at the age of 61. He was a 1975 graduate of Southern University Laboratory School and an Exxon employee for over 30 years. He leaves to cherish his wife, Marilyn W. Smith, three daughters, Tiffany Smith Robillard (Marlon), Christina Turner (Henry), and Bre'ana Smith; one brother Leon Smith Jr (Kathy) of New Brighton, PA, 4 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 8 am until religious services at 10 am at the St John Baptist Church in Alsen, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019