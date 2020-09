Luverda "Gurt" Allen departed this life on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Prevost Memorial Hospital, Donaldsonville, LA. She was 75, a native and resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Williams and Southall Chapel, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA at 11:00 a.m. Survived 3 sons, Curtis, David and Brian Allen; 5 daughters, Jacqueline Johnson, Sharon Gilbert, Kim Allen, Janel Allen and Dawn Allen; 1 brother, Alfred Butler; 2 Shirley Butler and Mary Knockum; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Warren Johnson; parents, Loueverda and Alfred Butler; 1 son, Warren Johnson, Jr.; 3 brothers, L.J. Butler, John Allen and Joseph Allen; 1 grandson, Cameron Johnson; 1 granddaughter, Kyrianna Harris; 2 great-granddaughters, Cameron L. Johnson and Jalaina Askins. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA 70346, (225) 473-1900. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.