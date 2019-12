Lydia Allement David, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 69. She was a retired Walmart clerk, resident of Maringouin and native of Port Allen, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:30am until service time at 2:00pm. Cremation to follow. She is survived by her daughters, Christy D. Worley and fiancé Chad King, Sr, Ginger L. Hebert and husband Mervin, and Nikki G. Sonnier and husband Josh; grandchildren, Chad Worley (Alexis), Carly W. Holley (Clay), Dusti Turcotte (Trent), Andi Landry (Brandon), William Gray (Callie), Andy Landry (Lailyn), Colby Bergeron (Taylor), Jared Gray (Jenna), and Chad King, Jr (Amanda); great grandchildren, Brently, Robert, Evee, Jase, Karsen, Caiden, Samantha, Joseph, Hailey, Chance, Spencer, Caiden, Adriana, Cameron, Case and Allie; sister, Betty J. Demoulin; 2 brothers, James Allement, Sr. & Wade Allement, Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Kennon J. David; daughter, Jodi David; granddaughter, Randi Lynn Bergeron; parents, Wade & Vivian Allement, Sr. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids and having Sunday dinners of rice and gravy at her house. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.