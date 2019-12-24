Lydia Allement David, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 69. She was a retired Walmart clerk, resident of Maringouin and native of Port Allen, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:30am until service time at 2:00pm. Cremation to follow. She is survived by her daughters, Christy D. Worley and fiancé Chad King, Sr, Ginger L. Hebert and husband Mervin, and Nikki G. Sonnier and husband Josh; grandchildren, Chad Worley (Alexis), Carly W. Holley (Clay), Dusti Turcotte (Trent), Andi Landry (Brandon), William Gray (Callie), Andy Landry (Lailyn), Colby Bergeron (Taylor), Jared Gray (Jenna), and Chad King, Jr (Amanda); great grandchildren, Brently, Robert, Evee, Jase, Karsen, Caiden, Samantha, Joseph, Hailey, Chance, Spencer, Caiden, Adriana, Cameron, Case and Allie; sister, Betty J. Demoulin; 2 brothers, James Allement, Sr. & Wade Allement, Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Kennon J. David; daughter, Jodi David; granddaughter, Randi Lynn Bergeron; parents, Wade & Vivian Allement, Sr. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids and having Sunday dinners of rice and gravy at her house. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019