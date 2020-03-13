Lydia Ann "Lickey" Babin passed away on Thursday, March 13, 2020, at her home in Plaquemine, at the age of 87. She a native of White Castle and resident of Plaquemine. "Lickey" retired from Citizens Bank after working for over 40 years, starting as a teller and working her way into investments. "Lickey" was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She enjoyed hunting and did so until she was 75 years old. "Lickey" was also known for keeping her lawn and gardening. Visitation will be at Our Lady of Prompt Succor, 32615 Bowie Street, White Castle, on Monday, March 16th, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Al Davidson. Interment of ashes will follow in the White Castle Cemetery. "Lickey" is survived by her two siblings, Jane Babin Brou and Jeremiah Supple Babin and wife Susan; and seventeen nieces and nephews. "Lickey" was preceded in death by her parents, Hurbert Luke and Mary Alice Supple Babin, two siblings, Alice Wedemeyer and husband Gordon and Hurbert L. Babin and wife Rose; brother-in-law, Harold Brou; one niece, one nephew. In lieu in flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local humane society or pet adoption center. "Lickey" always had cats. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020