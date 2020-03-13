Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of Prompt Succor, 32615 Bowie Street White Castle , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Prompt Succor, 32615 Bowie Street White Castle , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Licky passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home in Plaquemine, at the age of 87. She was a native of White Castle and long time resident of Plaquemine. Licky retired from Citizens Bank with over forty years of service, starting as a teller and finishing her career in the investment department. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Licky loved the outdoors and working in her yard and garden. She also enjoyed hunting and did so until age 75. Visitation will be at Our Lady of Prompt Succor, 32615 Bowie Street, White Castle, on Monday, March 16th, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Al Davidson. Interment of ashes will follow in the White Castle Cemetery. Licky is survived by two siblings, Jane Babin Brou and Jeremiah Supple Babin and wife Susan; and seventeen nieces and nephews. Licky was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Luke and Mary Alice Supple Babin, two siblings, Alice Wedemeyer and husband Gordon and Herbert L. Babin and wife Rose; brother-in-law, Harold Brou; niece, Melanie Carol Wedemeyer; nephew, John Gordon Wedemeyer. The family would like to thank Nancy Keller and Caring Angels for their great care and compassion in caring for Licky these past years. Licky had cats all her life and loved them as her own children. In lieu in flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local humane society or pet adoption center.

