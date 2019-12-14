Lydia Ann Martin Allain, age 74, passed away peacefully December 11, 2019 at The Carpenter House with family by her side. A native of White Castle and a longtime resident of West Baton Rouge, Lydia was a devout Catholic, a faithful wife, a loving mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and a wonderful sister. Although in poor health with a multitude of health issues for many years, she never complained and was always in a great mood. She had a laugh unlike any other! At Lydia's request her body was donated to LSU Medical School. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Survived by her husband of 55 years, Nelson Allain, Jr.; 5 children and their spouses, Michael (Deborah), Michele Short (Brett), Mark (Jackie), Eric (Tricia), and Kellie; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; and 1 sister, Julie Martin Aillet. Preceded in death by parents Rudolph J. and Helen L. Martin. Special thanks to the staff at Baton Rouge General and The Carpenter House for their compassionate care, Dr. Darren Breaux, and Dr. Bunnie Hill, who was also her longtime friend. Lydia will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019