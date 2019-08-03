Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia Cummins Kennedy. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home 825 Government St. View Map Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church Funeral Mass 2:00 PM St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lydia Cummins Kennedy, a native of Mobile, AL and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on July 31, 2019 at the age of 76. First and foremost, she was a great mom and Mimi. Lydia had many interests and accomplishments during her life. She was a graduate of Brescia University in Owensboro, KY. She was involved in Community Theater as a director, actress, make-up artist and stage manager, and President of the Owensboro chapter of the Jayceettes, Charter President of the Kentucky Jayceettes, and Government Affairs of the US Jayceettes. As an amateur archaeologist, she had particular interest in the Mayan Culture, and was active in the Hispanic society. Other involvements and interests include being a CPR instructor through the Red Cross, a licensed cosmetologist, a movie buff, and an avid sports fan. She especially loved watching her grandchildren play sports and her Auburn Tigers. She is survived by her husband, Robert S. Kennedy Jr.; daughter, Lea Kennedy Seelbach of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, Kennedy Seelbach and Drew Seelbach of Baton Rouge; son, Fernando Arredondo of Mexico; and brother, Vaun Cummins of California. She was preceded in death by her parents, John F. Cummins and Frances Mackrell; stepfather, Dr. Thomas Mackrell; and brothers, John F. Cummins Jr. and Christian St. Gerard Cummins. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church from 1:00 p.m. until a Funeral Mass at 2:00. The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Callerame, Dr. Christopher Lee, and all the people that cared for her at St. Joseph's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the of Baton Rouge. Lydia Cummins Kennedy, a native of Mobile, AL and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on July 31, 2019 at the age of 76. First and foremost, she was a great mom and Mimi. Lydia had many interests and accomplishments during her life. She was a graduate of Brescia University in Owensboro, KY. She was involved in Community Theater as a director, actress, make-up artist and stage manager, and President of the Owensboro chapter of the Jayceettes, Charter President of the Kentucky Jayceettes, and Government Affairs of the US Jayceettes. As an amateur archaeologist, she had particular interest in the Mayan Culture, and was active in the Hispanic society. Other involvements and interests include being a CPR instructor through the Red Cross, a licensed cosmetologist, a movie buff, and an avid sports fan. She especially loved watching her grandchildren play sports and her Auburn Tigers. She is survived by her husband, Robert S. Kennedy Jr.; daughter, Lea Kennedy Seelbach of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, Kennedy Seelbach and Drew Seelbach of Baton Rouge; son, Fernando Arredondo of Mexico; and brother, Vaun Cummins of California. She was preceded in death by her parents, John F. Cummins and Frances Mackrell; stepfather, Dr. Thomas Mackrell; and brothers, John F. Cummins Jr. and Christian St. Gerard Cummins. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church from 1:00 p.m. until a Funeral Mass at 2:00. The family would like to thank Dr. Kevin Callerame, Dr. Christopher Lee, and all the people that cared for her at St. Joseph's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the of Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.