Lydia Lorraine Seals 62, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 4:20 p.m. Lydia Lorraine Seals was born on June 1, 1958 to the late Emmanuel Seals and Maria Fisher Bannister. She was a member of Greater New Bethel Baptist Church under the leadership of Overseer Melvin L. Carter. She leaves to cherish two devoted sons Quentin Seals, of Baton Rouge, LA; Kenneth (Shameeka) Harris Jr. of Denham Springs, LA.; Seven grandchildren: Jalynne Seals of Alexander, LA, Amari Seals, Quentin Seals, Jr, Jeremiah Sherman, of Baton Rouge, LA, Jeremiah Jackson, Kassadi Harris and Kennedi Harris all of Denham Springs LA. one god child, Felicia Williams; one uncle and god father, Charlie (Lillie) Fisher, Sr. one aunt Laura Fisher Keller and a host of cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation will be August 8,2020 from 10:00 am-11:00 a.m. at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services,Graveside Service immediately following.

