Lydia Reid Armstrong, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 51. She was born on November 23, 1967, in Denham Springs, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Leon Reid and Blanchie Powell Reid. Lydia is survived by her husband, Jason Shirey, daughter, Jennifer Sterken, sister, Elizabeth Reid, and nephew, Aaron Reid. In addition to her parents, Lydia was preceded in death by Jennifer's father, Michael Sterken. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 for visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Ponchatoula Cemetery in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019