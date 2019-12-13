Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynda Gail Wilkinson Bass. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lynda Gail Wilkinson Bass, a loving wife and dedicated mother, passed away in her home Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the age of 77. She was born in McComb, Mississippi, in 1942. She was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School, Class of 1960. She held many positions over the years, such as St. Aloysius Fair Chairman, and several administrative positions at Catholic High School. There was never a task, project, event, or situation she could not handle, and usually took charge. She could work with, coordinate, and generally get along with anyone in doing so. Her sole motivation for all of this was the support and protection of her most valued treasure: her two sons and her beloved husband. She was also an accomplished quilter, with many friends and family members having the great fortune of receiving one of her true works of art. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Bass III, father, Cedric D. Wilkinson, and mother, Ella D. Wilkinson. She is survived by her brother, Doug Wilkinson, two sons, Bryan and Jason, a grandson, Mason Bass, and a granddaughter Samantha Bass. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 4PM until 6PM. The memorial service will be held at 6PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic High School, 855 Hearthstone Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2019

